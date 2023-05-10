How M&S is giving customers the option to avoid Father’s Day upset

Register
M&S gives customers the option to turn off ‘sensitive’ emails ahead of Father’s Day - how to do it

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 10th May 2023, 13:03 BST

M&S is giving customers the option to opt out of receiving Fathers Day-related emails as they know it ‘can be a sensitive time’ for some. The M&S team sent out an email outlining how to turn off communications about Father’s Day on May 9.

The email read: “We know that Father’s Day can be a sensitive time for some. If you would prefer not to receive reminders that it’s on its way, please click below. It may take a few days for your preferences to be registered. Don’t worry, you’ll still have regular e-mails from us packed full of new-in treats, outfit inspiration and so much more.”

    M&S shoppers who would not like to receive Father’s Day communications should then click the button on the email to turn them off. This is the second campaign where M&S has given customers the chance to avoid ‘sensitive’ e-mails as the retailer also gave the option to turn off Mother’s Day emails in March.

    Related topics:RetailersMarks & SpencerM&SFather's DayMother's Day