Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

M&S has released a mouth-watering Easter version of their best-selling Yumnuts. The pastry hybrid, both a yum yum and a doughnut, now comes with mini Easter eggs and chocolate frosting, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Described as the “ultimate sweet”, the tasty Yumnuts are a flaky bakery treat for the whole family. Launching in March 2020, Kirsty Rowley, bakery product developer at M&S, said that the delicious and “Instagrammable” pastries are a great value for your money.

She stated: “The craze for gourmet, ‘Instagramable’ pastries is huge and the new M&S yumnuts bring this culinary revolution to everyone and are great value.”

    Announcing the news of their Easter Yumnuts, the food retailer wrote on their Twitter page: “We know how much you *love* our flaky Yumnuts, so here’s an Easter version! Topped with chocolate frosting and hand-finished with speckled eggs by our in-store bakers, these treats are heaven with a cuppa.”

    Under the comments section, one person said: “Yumnuts are my one and only obsession.” Another person added: “Omg, I’ve been waiting for this!”

    A third social media user commented: “We love your yumnuts.” Fourth person wrote: “Hands down the most delicious mini eggs.”

    M&S has previously released fun versions of their Yumnuts in the past, such as their hot cross Yumnut and Oh-so Yummy Yumnuts.

