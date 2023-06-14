MyProtein and Iceland have launched a new ice cream range for fitness fans this summer

Iceland and MyProtein have joined forces to offer fitness fanatics a delicious, sweet alternative this summer. The family-friendly retailer and fitness brand has launched a new icecream range which contains just 99 kcal and a whopping 10.9g of protein per 1/3 tub .

The new product comes in three flavours - vanilla, chocolate and salted caramel and will cost £4 a tub. The launch comes after MyProtein’s success of affordable, nutritional pre-prepared high-protein meals exclusively stocked at Iceland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Staniland, group buying director, from Iceland Foods said: “We’re constantly looking to bring fresh innovation to our customers. Following the success of Myprotein’s exclusive range at Iceland, it was time to introduce a nutritional dessert to the range, aimed at bringing delight to our fitness-loving audience, so they can enjoy a cooling, nutritional ice cream this summer.”

Most Popular

A spokesperson from MyProtein said: “It was a matter of time before we expanded our range to include a sweet, nutritional item to the menu in collaboration with Iceland.”

One of the tubs of MyProtein ice creams available at Iceland

The new range includes MyProtein Vanilla Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), which contains 99 kcal and a whopping 10.9g of protein per 1/3 tub, MyProtein Chocolate Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), which includes 103 kcal and 10.5g protein per 1/3 tub, and delicious MyProtein Salted Caramel Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), with 106 kcal and 10g protein per 1/3 tub.

The new desserts will be available for just £4.00 each from June 27 online and in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. The ice creams will also be included in Iceland’s ongoing 3 for £10 multibuy offer.

MyProtein Ice Cream’s available at Iceland: