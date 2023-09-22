Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Customers feared they would be unfairly penalised for overdrawn accounts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NatWest said it has resolved an issue with its cash machines after some of the bank’s customers reported problems with their accounts.

A number of people took to social media site X, formerly Twitter, throughout Thursday complaining money they had deposited in their NatWest accounts was missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others expressed concerns they would accrue fees after the issue resulted in their accounts being overdrawn.

Most Popular

In a statement early on Friday, a NatWest spokesperson told the PA news agency the issue had been resolved.

“Cash payments to a small number of accounts have been delayed,” the spokesperson said.

“The issue is now resolved and customer accounts are being updated.

“No customer will be left out of pocket as a result.”