Nearly half of pet owners in Scotland furnish and style their homes around their pets, new survey reveals

When moving into a new home, there’s nothing more fulfilling (and stressful) than transforming your empty pad into a cosy living space. But with decorating and furnishing any new space, there is always a lot to consider from functionality to cost, so how do people across Scotland make these decisions?

A new survey by Furniture And Choice, explores how people across Scotland tackle decorating new homes, investigating the costs associated with decorating and the unique factors that influence how they choose what to buy.

84% of people living in Scotland prioritise value for money when buying furniture, the highest percentage out of anywhere in the UK

74% of Scottish residents say a new sofa is their top furniture priority when moving

People living in Scotland on average spend the most on their kitchens (£2,583) and the least on their spare bedrooms (£1,189)

For those purchasing furniture, over half (55%) of Scottish respondents intend to keep their items for five or more years, highlighting how furniture isn’t as seasonal as the trends make it appear, and pieces are often enjoyed by several generations over their lifespan. This theme is reflected in the use of hand-me-down furniture, with 56% of respondents in Scotland sharing that they’ve relied on family members, friends or online websites for free or hand-me-down pieces. Out of those, sofas (20%), drawers (19%), and coffee tables (16%) are the most common hand-me-down items.

Dog on grey sofa

Pets also play a significant role in how people living in Scotland design their living spaces. Just under half (45%) of respondents furnish and style their living spaces around their furry friends, using pet-friendly fabrics and arranging furniture to create comfortable spaces for their pets (22%), and prioritising open spaces for pet movement by avoiding clutter (19%).

Head of Design at Furniture and Choice, Amthal Karim, comments: “Our latest survey shows that while style matters, it’s value and durability that truly shape how people furnish their homes. Homeowners are demanding more from their furniture – there is an obvious shift towards timeless designs and materials that are likely to last longer. A large piece of furniture such as a sofa or dining set is a costly purchase, so timeless pieces are more likely to be valued than those that are trending on TikTok. Only 37% of respondents surveyed said they prioritise trendy and modern designs above other factors such as longevity, affordability and materials. At Furniture And Choice, we strive to offer good value, high quality furniture. Our furniture ranges are developed with both style and affordability in mind.”

The full research can be found onsite here: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/inspiration/cost-of-decorating-dream-living-spaces/