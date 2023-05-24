Netflix subscription paying users will no longer be able to share their passwords with friends and family outside of their households.

Popular streaming service Netflix has begun its password sharing crackdown in the UK, meaning subscription paying users will no longer be able to share their accounts with friends and family outside of their households.

Starting from Tuesday, (May 23) users will have to pay more for additional people who want to watch Netflix on their account.

On its website, Netflix says it will send out letters to individuals with accounts outlining the new changes.

Netflix said: "Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

From Tuesday, Netflix users will need to follow two options if they wish to share their Netflix account details with someone outside their household.

Transfer a profile is where an account will need to create a new membership that they pay for themselves.