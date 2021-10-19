Everything you must know about the new all-in-one 4k television experience

Sky has bid farewell to satellite dishes as they launch an ambitious and streamlined all-in-one television experience called Sky Glass across the UK.

In a bid to respond to the dominance of on-demand services, the communications giants have created their very own television adorned by industry-leading features.

With a 4k resolution, a HDR display, and totally streamed through wifi, this new device will come in three different sizes: 43in, 55in and 65in.

As well as ultra HD, Sky Glass offers some more great features such as Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Atmos sound.

There will also be a choice of five different colours including black, blue and pink.

Sky is offering a range of different payment plans as they try to make this huge television experience more accessible.

How much will Sky Glass cost you?

Sky Glass will have a price that starts at £13 per month or from £649 upfront, which includes a 43in flat screen with a 48 month interest free loan (sky.com)

The monthly costs will go up to £21 for the biggest screen, plus a £10 upfront fee.

The overall costs for the bigger TVs will go from £849 for 55in and £1,048 for the 65in.

The company is offering an additional £26 a month charge for a Sky Ultimate TV subscription, which includes Netflix.

Where and how to buy Sky Glass?

The Sky Glass TV will be available directly through Sky, meaning you will not need to go through any retailers to obtain it.

However, the company is currently prioritising sales to pre-registered diamond and platinum tier customers, which are those that have been with Sky for eight years or more.