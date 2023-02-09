NFL Super Bowl 2023 may be American but football fever hits most people in the UK

NFL Super Bowl 2023 is just around the corner, with many gearing up for the big day which will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the event is a blockbuster in America, the hype has been high in the UK over the past few years.

Super Bowl has fast become one of the most anticipated sporting events in the UK with millions across the country hosting watch parties with their friends and tuning in on the big night.

Interested in how much the average watch party would cost people across the nation, the UK’s most-trusted discount code site Vouchercodes , compared the cost of purchasing a US bottle of beer, a burger and fries, and nachos at venues showing the Super Bowl in twelve cities across the UK, revealing that the most expensive spot is the capital with an average price of £30.82 - that’s £8.22 more than the national average.

So, what cities actually pay the most for the Super Bowl 2023? Here’s a full breakdown of the costs.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

If you’re hoping to watch the event from the comfort of your own home and save money then fear not there are multiple options available. The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX , NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass. You can sign up for NowTV and Sky Sports here .

Which cities pay the most for the Super Bowl 2023?

Here’s how much the average Super Bowl night will cost across UK cities:

Glasgow - £20.02

Manchester - £20.19

Cardiff - £20.70

Liverpool - £20.77

Birmingham - £20.93

Sheffield - £21.58

Edinburgh - £21.60

Aberdeen - £22.06

Bristol - £22.80

Leeds - £24.35

Newcastle - £25.15

London - £30.82