Former One Direction singer Niall Horan will be performing his new album in front of thousands on his newly-announced 2024 tour

Niall Horan has announced his 2024 worldwide tour, including UK dates, ahead of his third album release. The former One Direction singer, 29, is set to perform in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham and Dublin next year.

The singer will be taking to stage at huge venues and arenas, including at the OVO Arena Wembley, the Cardiff International Arena and the 3Arena.

On Monday (May 22) Niall shared the news on social media. He said: “I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces.”

It comes after the musician shared that his upcoming album 'The Show’ will be available to fans on June 9.

In a Tweet, he told his followers: “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.”

Niall has previously released two singles from the project, 'Heaven' and 'Meltdown', and is expected to take the new songs on his tour around the world.

How to get tickets

Tickets are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 2.

Niall Horan's 2024 UK tour dates:

Friday, February 23, 2024 – 3 Arena, Dublin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Friday, March 01, 2024 – Wembley OVO Arena, London

Monday, March 04, 2024 – Cardiff International Arena