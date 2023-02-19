Police have sealed off a road as they carry out a huge search of an area near the river where Nicola Bulley disappeared three weeks ago

Divers have been called in and roads sealed off around the spot missing mum Nicola Bulley was last seen, three weeks after she disappeared. It is being reported the activity may have been sparked by information received from members of the public.

A police helicopter has also been spotted circling the site, near the river in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire, where the mum-of-two went missing 23 days ago. The search was launched after a tip-off from two walkers, according to The Mirror.

Divers have arrived at the scene less than a mile from where the mum-of-two was last seen in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27. The Mirror said two people - a man and a woman - were seen pointing to a spot in the River Wyre as drones and the helicopter hovered overhead. It is understood the search got underway and the roads sealed off at around 11.50am.

As reported by sister title the Lancashire Post, a police car is currently standing watch, apparently refusing to let locals or journalists within a half mile distance. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that “there is a search at the moment” but could not reveal any more at this stage.

Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since Januaryk, 27.