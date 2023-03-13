Hollywood’s top film stars gathered last night for the 2023 Oscars ceremony as insane adventure movie Everything Everywhere All at Once cleans up.

The Oscars are over for another year after Hollywood’s brightest stars came together for the biggest night in showbiz. The ceremony, also known as the Academy Awards, took place last night (March 12) and brought awards season to a close for its 95th year.

Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host for this year’s glittering event, having previously hosted shows in 2017, and 2018. On presenting the awards show, the comedian said: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The Oscar nominations were announced on January 24 with Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. The Oscars are voted upon by the more than 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period and closed on March 7.

But which famous names scooped the top awards at the Oscars 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Oscars 2023 winners

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Triangle of Sadness

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars 2023

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Triangle of Sadness

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

Avatar: The Way of the Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)

The Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Argentina, 1985

The Quiet Girl

Close

EO

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Best documentary feature

Navalny (winner)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye (winner)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Ride

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers (winner)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

Stranger at the Gate

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Best animated short

