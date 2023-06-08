Paul’s family said they were ‘over the moon with the news’

Paul O’Grady has received a historic honour from Wirral Council for his “exceptional contribution”. The Freedom of the Borough award is the highest honour that the Council can bestow on one of its citizens and was previously awarded to the Hillsborough 97.

Following the sudden death of the legendary entertainer and ‘boy from Birkenhead’ on March 28, many called for a permanent tribute to be bestowed in his honour. The motion was subsequently put forward by former Wirral Council leader, Cllr Janette Williamson.

It is expected a ceremony with members of Mr O’Grady’s family and invited guests will occur at a later date. Civic & Electoral Services Manager Kris Cureton said: “This is a very significant step for the Council to take. Very few people have been awarded this status and it should only be awarded to someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the Borough.”

In a touching Instagram post , Paul’s family said they were ‘over the moon with the news’. They added: “The boy from Birkenhead! Paul would no doubt be surprised but very pleased with this honour.”

Comedian Alan Carr responded with the applauding emoji, with Sex In The City actress Kim Cattrall also applauding and left a heart emoji too. Presenter Gaby Roslin also commented on the post.