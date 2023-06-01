A three-bedroom house has gone up for sale with a secret that Peaky Blinders fans will love - take a look inside.

A three-bedroom house has gone up for sale with an interesting feature - a wall with a huge Peaky Blinders mural. The property is located in Darnell Green, Middlesbrough, and looks like any other home from the outside.

But on closer inspection, the end-of-terrace house has a feature wall in the living room dedicated to BBC hit show Peaky Blinders . The painted mural features the show’s most popular characters including Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy, Arthur Shelby played by Paul Anderson, Polly Gray who was played by the late Helen McCrory , and Grace Burgess played by Annabelle Wallis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The property is listed as “ready to move into” and has three bedrooms and a wrap-around garden. The ground floor has a well-lit lounge which features the Peaky Blinders mural spanning the length of the room - which is 3.78m x 5.46m.

Most Popular

Estate agents are hoping the unusual feature might help the house sell.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom, and the home has a wrap-around garden. The property is currently listed with Manners & Harrison for £120,000.