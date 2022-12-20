Peter Andre has revealed that his daughter Amelia has come down with scarlet fever just a matter of days before Christmas. The diagnosis comes at a time when the UK has suffered an outbreak of Strep A with at least 20 children having died of the illness since September.
Mysterious Girl singer and dad-of-four Peter opened up on what has been a “tough” build-up to the festive season to The Mirror. He explained his gratitude that his wife Emma is a nurse.
He told reporters: “We have been struck down with all sorts of things. It started with Bista having a 24-hour bug that she passed to me, that was very nice of her!
“Then I got a 24-hour bug, she then developed tonsillitis, then Theo got tonsillitis and he’s still on antibiotics. And now Millie has got scarlet fever and so she’s got a rash all over and it’s like oh no!”
Peter Andre explained how it has been a bad time for parents in the UK following the outbreak of Strep A across the country. At least 20 children under the age of 15 have died from the illness in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since September.
According to the NHS, Strep A - often referred to as scarlet fever - is a “contagious infection that mostly affects young children.” Most infections are mild and easily treated with the most common symptoms being a rash, a fever, scabs and sores, as well as nausea and vomiting.