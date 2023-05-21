Following Phillip Schofield’s shock exit from BBC’s This Morning yesterday, viewers minds have started turning to who might replace Holly Willoughby’s former co-host

Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning has shocked fans of the daytime TV show. However, it has also opened up a spot for someone to replace the show’s former presenter, who spent 20 years of his career on the show.

Phillip announced he had agreed with ITV to leave the programme with immediate effect in a statement yesterday (May 20). The news follows a reported falling out with former co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Fans of the daytime TV show have now wondered who could possibly follow in Phillip’s footsteps. It has been confirmed Holly will continue to host the show alongside other This Morning cast members, but a permanent replacement has yet to be announced.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond already has a spot on This Morning, taking over the show from presenters Holly and Phillip every Friday. However, the presenter, who is loved by fans, would be a popular choice to replace Phillip.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark, a former X Factor contestant, has a regular presenting spot on the sofa already – but like Alison, fans would love to see his spot upgraded. The star appears to have some spare time in his calendar as he recently announced he has left Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show It Takes Two.

The star also hinted he could step into the full-time role after announcing he was taking a break from BBC Radio 2. He said: This is where I should say, ladies, I won’t be catching up with you next week. Because I am off to do some other bits and bobs so I’m not going to be here for a fair few weeks.”

Dermot O’Leary

Dermot presents This Morning every Friday alongside Alison. He filled in a spot after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford left the show in 2020 – so he could repeat history and be upgraded to a permanent presenter after Phillip’s exit.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Former singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes occasionally appeared on This Morning between 2013 and 2015. Marvin ruled himself out of the running by telling Heat “never say never but that’s Roch’s family now – it’s her thing and it kind of makes sense for it to be how it is”.

Vernon Kay

