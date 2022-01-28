It is set to be a year full of celebrations - with a four day weekend in June to top it all off

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee ths year

The full line-up of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations has been announced by Buckingham Palace.

On 6 February this year Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

The celebrations will go on throughout the year, culminating in a four day bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

The early June weekend has been picked as the celebration weekend rather than February with the hopes that the nation will have better weather for it.

The first celebration has already begun, with the Platinum Pudding Competition getting underway on Monday.

This is the quest to find the Jubilee pudding, with the winner being invited to the centre of the celebrations in June.

The final day to submit your entry is 4 February. To enter the competition, click here

With events being held off until later in the year, the next is scheduled for 12-15 May where hundreds of horses and performers will perform a show depicting British history from Elizabeth I onward.

Thursday 2 June

The first day of the special long bank holiday will see the famous Trooping the Colour carried out for the first time since before the pandemic.

Over 2,000 soldiers, musicians and performers will be on show. Tickets will be made available on this link from next week.

Over 1,500 Jubilee beacons will also be lit across the UK and across overseas territories including, for the first time, in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries

Friday 3 June

St Paul’s Cathedral will hold a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign on what is the second day of the bank holiday weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers as she leaves after attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021 in London, England.

Saturday 4 June

Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Back in London, the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event and details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets will be released for purchase in February.

Sunday 5 June

In 2022 The Big Lunch will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

People are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of The Queen’s 70 year reign in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity.