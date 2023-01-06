Loose Women presenters Denise Welch and Jane Moore locked horns in a heated row over the royals on Thursday.

Loose Women broke out into a war of words as hosts Denise Welch and Jane Moore rowed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The ITV panel discussed a recently leaked excerpt of the Royal’s autobiography, Spare.

Controversy has surrounded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever since their marriage in 2018, but the new book has heightened tensions further. The latest revelation from Prince Harry is the accusation his elder brother Prince William physically attacked him during a heated confrontation.

During the Loose Women episode on Thursday (January 5), Denise Welch furiously defended the couple and declared herself “team Harry and Meghan”. Though her defence was met by strict resistance from co-presenter Jane Moore, who described Harry’s allegations as “hurtful”.

In an extract from Spare - which is set for global release on January 10 - Prince Harry described how the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor onto a dog bowl. It notes how he suffered visible back injuries, while William insisted ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.

During the live fiery exchange, Denise questioned her fellow presenter’s questioning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jane Moore has previous experience of working as a royal correspondent.

She said:“Why shouldn’t Harry say his peace, Jane? I think he’s had to move away from his family, they’ve done it behind his back.” Before Ms Moore jumped in and accused the Prince of only looking “to make money”.

Denise fired back explosively, stating: “Jane, you talked to me about interrupting. ‘The fact is the Royal Family make quite a bit of money themselves. They have been leaking stories, we know they have, as soon as Meghan was seen as the People’s Princess, that was game over, because William and Kate have to remain in those positions.”

“Meghan was in those rooms on the global stage with charities, she didn’t do that just when she got married to Harry. I think do what you like. Tell your story because I think it’s absolutely the worst thing that’s happened to them.”

One last time, Jane butted in and asked her co-host: “Tell your story but not sell your story. Is it blind support or do you accept that they’ve made some mistakes?”

