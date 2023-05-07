Register
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an intimate look into their coronation day in a video featuring their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 7th May 2023, 12:45 BST

The Prince of Wales played a key role in the coronation of King Charles III as he swore fealty to his father. The future King, Prince George also had a role as Page boy, helping carry the robes of his Grandad, King Charles. 

Kate Middleton and family appeared on the right of the balcony (Pic:Getty)
    The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton watched the ceremony with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by her side. The proud parents have now shared an intimate look into their coronation day on their social media accounts. 

    The video shows the family leaving for the coronation at Kensington Palace, travelling to Westminster Abbey and highlights key moments from the day. After the coronation, the royal family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis took the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds. 

    During the coronation, Prince William said to his father: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

