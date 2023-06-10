Register


Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

Prince William has praised troops after two soldiers fainted due to ‘difficult conditions’ during the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal. The Prince of Wales, who became Colonel of the Welsh Guards in December 2022, said the troops did a “really good job” despite the warm conditions at Horse Guards Parade in London today (June 10), where temperatures have reached highs of 29C.

During the rehearsal, which is known as the Colonel’s Review, a member of The Band collapsed with their trumpet in hand. As the rehearsal continued, another soldier was seen being carried away on a stretcher.

Prince William attended his first Colonel’s Review in his red military uniform,teamed with a traditional bearskin hat. The heir to the throne took to Twitter after the service to praise the troops.

    He wrote: “A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W.”

    Two soldiers painted during the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London todayTwo soldiers painted during the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London today
    Two soldiers painted during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London today

    The review takes place around one week before the monarch’s official birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. This year will mark King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17.

