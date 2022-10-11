Rugby League World Cup: full schedule and all the venues hosting RLWC fixtures

The tournament kicks off later this month

The 2022 Rugby League World Cup is fast approaching, and the best sides in the sport will soon be heading to England to challenge for the coveted crown of world champion.

The tournament takes place a year later than scheduled after being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players representing men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams will all be fighting it out across October.

Here are the fixtures and dates for all three of the World Cup tournaments taking place in England this month and the venues playing host to the biggest event in world rugby league.

When is the 2022 Rugby League World Cup?

The World Cup begins with the start of the men’s tournament on October 15 and ends with the men’s and women’s finals on November 19 with the wheelchair final taking place on November 18.

Where will the tournament be held?

The event will be held at venues across the country, both indoor and outdoor, to accommodate all the rugby that is due to be played.

The full list of venues

University of Bolton Stadium - Bolton

Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Keepmoat Stadium - Doncaster

MKM Stadium - Hull

John Smith’s Stadium - Kirklees

Headingley Stadium - Leeds

Elland Road - Leeds

Emirates Stadium - London

The Copper Box Arena - London

Manchester Central - Manchester

Leigh Sports Village - Leigh

Old Trafford Stadium - Manchester

St James’ Park - Newcastle

Kingston Park - Newcastle

Bramall Lane - Sheffield

The English Institute of Sport - Sheffield

Totally Wicked Stadium - St Helens

Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

Halliwell Jones Stadium - Warrington

DW Stadium - Wigan

LNER Community Stadium - York

The 16 captains with the Rugby League World Cup Trophy ahead of first round of fixtures

Full RLWC schedule

Men’s fixtures

Group A

England v Samoa - October 15, Newcastle, St. James’ Park

France v Greece - October 17, Doncaster , Eco-Power Stadium

England v France - October 22, Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Samoa v Greece - October 23, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium

England v Greece - October 29, Sheffield, Bramall Lane

Samoa v France - October 30, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium

Group B

Australia v Fiji - October 15, Leeds, Headingley Stadium

Scotland v Italy - October 16, Newcastle, Kingston Park

Australia v Scotland - October 21, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena

Fiji v Italy - October 22, Newcastle, Kingston Park

Fiji v Scotland - October 29, Newcastle, Kingston Park

Australia v Italy - October 29, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

Group C

Jamaica v Ireland - October 16, Leeds, Headingley Stadium

New Zealand v Lebanon - October 16, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium

New Zealand v Jamaica - October 22, Hull, MKM Stadium

Lebanon v Ireland - October 23, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village

New Zealand v Ireland - October 28, Leeds, Headingley Stadium

Lebanon v Jamaica - October 30, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village

Group D

Tonga v Papua New Guinea - October 18, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

Wales v Cook Islands - October 19, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village

Tonga v Wales - October 24, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands - October 25, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium

Tonga v Cook Islands - October 30, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium

Papua New Guinea v Wales - October 31, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium

Quarter Finals

Group B winner v Group C runner-up - November 4, Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

Group A winner v Group D runner-up - November 5, Wigan, DW Stadium

Group C winner v Group B runner up - November 5, Hull, MKM Stadium

Group D winner v Group A runner-up - November 6, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium

Semi Finals

QF1 winner v QF3 winner - November 11, Leeds, Elland Road

QF2 winner v QF4 winner - November 12, London, Emirates Stadium

Final

SF1 winner v SF2 winner - November 19, Manchester, Old Trafford

Women’s fixtures

The Women’s RLWC2021 will be contested by eight teams, the highest number ever. With the inclusion of newcomers to the tournament in Brazil, it means for the first time, teams from four different continents will play in the competition.

England v Brazil - Headingley- Tuesday November 1

Papua New Guinea vs Canada- MKM Stadium- Tuesday November 1

New Zealand v France- LNER Community Stadium- Wednesday, November 2

Australia vs Cook Islands- LNER Community Stadium- Wednesday November 2

England v Canada- DW Stadium- Saturday, November 5

Papua New Guinea vs Brazil- MKM Stadium- Saturday November 5.

New Zealand v Cook Islands- LNER Stadium- Sunday, November 6

Australia vs France- LNER Stadium- Sunday, November 6

Canada v Brazil - Headingley- Wednesday November 9

England vs Papua New Guinea- Headingley- Wednesday November 9

France v Cook Islands- LNER Community Stadium- Thursday, November 10

Australia vs New Zealand- LNER Community Stadium- Thursday November 10

Semi-final Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - LNER Community Stadium- Monday, November 13

Semi-final Group A winner vs Group B runner-up LNER Community Stadium- Monday, November 13

Final - Old Trafford- Saturday, November 19: Final

Wheelchair World Cup fixtures