Great British Bake Off: Ryan Reynolds rumoured to star in Channel 4 show after posing with judges

Ryan Reynolds has shared a picture of himself with Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, leading fans to speculate that he will appear in the next series.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

Ryan Reynolds has shared an image with famous Great British Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with fans speculating that the Hollywood actor could appear in the next series.

In the image, Reynolds is standing outside the iconic Bake Off tent with the famous judges. In the caption, he wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin @paul.hollywood & @prueleith”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct0-kBGMtme/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
    Shortly after the image was posted, fans of the Channel 4 show went wild in the comments with rumours soon swirling that the Deadpool actor will star in the next series. One wrote: “Omg, did you do Bake Off?”

    Ryan Reynolds is rumoured to be starring in the next series of Great British Bake OffRyan Reynolds is rumoured to be starring in the next series of Great British Bake Off
    Another said: “ You’ve done celeb bake off?! That’s it then. We can end television now. It’s done.”

    A third wrote: “OMG! I hope they said “Get Ready, Get Set, Blake”!”

    It is yet to be confirmed whether Reynolds will star in the upcoming series of Bake Off. The image comes shortly after Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden won this year’s Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

