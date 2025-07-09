Ryanair reaches new heights with 7 million passengers through Glasgow International airport

Ryanair, the UK’s No.1 low-fare airline, announced today that it has carried over 7 million passengers through Glasgow Airport since it began operations to/from the airport in 2014.

​To celebrate this exciting milestone, Ryanair are offering a robust Summer 2025 schedule of 74 weekly flights across 7 routes to/from Glasgow, including top holiday destinations like Alicante, Malaga, and Malta, as well as top city break destinations including Brussels, Dublin, Krakow, and Wroclaw.

Ryanair’s Director of Comms, Jade Kirwan, said: “We’re pleased to announce an exciting Ryanair milestone at Glasgow Airport, where we have now carried over 7 million passengers since we began operations back in 2014. This significant milestone showcases Ryanair’s continued support and investment for Glasgow, delivering important connectivity, traffic, tourism, jobs, and economic growth. This summer, Ryanair is operating a robust schedule to/from Glasgow Airport with 74 weekly flights across 7 routes, including top holiday destinations like Alicante, Malaga and Malta as well as top city break destinations including Brussels, Dublin, Krakow, and Wroclaw.

While Ryanair has grown significantly at Glasgow Airport over the years, we could be growing more rapidly here and across the wider UK, but Rachel Reeves’ bizarre decision to raise APD taxes damages these growth prospects. If the UK Govt. wants to deliver growth, they should abolish APD tax, which makes the UK uncompetitive when EU countries like Sweden, Hungary, and regions in Italy are abolishing aviation taxes and winning dramatic traffic, tourism, and jobs growth from the UK.”

Jonathan Ford, Portfolio Manager at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "It's been just over a decade since Ryanair commenced operations from Glasgow and as the carrier flies its seven millionth passenger from the airport, it highlights the popularity of the airline's services from Glasgow.

The development of Ryanair at Glasgow is great testament of the carrier's commitment to delivering more services from the airport and we continue to work with them to further enhance its presence from the nearest airport serving Scotland's largest city."