The Channel 4 reality series SAS: Who Dares wins has reportedly been axed after eight seasons. The popular series, which first aired in 2012, has been shelved amid the broadcast channel's review into its long-running shows.

However, the celebrity version - which has featured stars such as Joey Essex, Maisie Smith and Jeff Brazier - will continue to air on our screens.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: ‘Due to the huge success of Celebrity SAS we have shifted our focus to prioritise this strand. A longer, eight-part series is to commence filming in the summer.”

The decision could leave fans devastated. A source told The Sun: “Losing such a big-name show is a disturbing sign for C4 as it faces an uncertain future in a market which will be difficult for even the biggest broadcasters and streaming services.

“Although the show’s celebrity spin-off will continue, losing the civilian version will be worrying given that it’s one of the channel’s best-known brands. The fear now is that it may be a sign of things to come.”

The military training show has been popular amongst viewers since it first aired. It sees contestants put under intense and gruelling challenges to test their mental, emotional and physical strength.

