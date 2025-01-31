Scottish areas leading in energy efficiency upgrades revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Households in North Lanarkshire are leading the charge in energy efficiency improvements amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More energy-saving measures were installed in the area as part of the Great British Insulation Scheme than any other part of Scotland, according to new Ofgem data analysed by PE.

The £1 billion government scheme looks to help people insulate their homes to make them more energy efficient and help people save money on their bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Lanarkshire installed 335 measures, helping 291 households from May 2023 to November 2024.

The £1 billion government scheme looks to help people insulate their homes to make them more energy efficient and help people save money on their bills.

Glasgow City came second and Fife third.

Josh Edwards, from PE https://pe.solutions/ who analysed the data, said:

“Making homes more energy efficient is one of the best ways to combat rising energy costs while also reducing environmental impact. Simple upgrades such as improved insulation, draught-proofing, and installing energy-efficient heating systems can make a real difference in keeping homes warmer for less.

“For households looking to cut energy bills, small changes like using energy-saving light bulbs, sealing gaps around doors and windows, and adjusting heating settings can all contribute to long-term savings. Even low-cost measures can have a big impact when combined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The same principles apply to businesses and commercial properties, where energy efficiency upgrades can significantly cut overheads. From better insulation to smart heating controls, investing in sustainability is not just about reducing costs—it’s about future-proofing buildings, enhancing workplace comfort, and demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility.”