Rescuers scoured the freezing lake for the missing youngsters overnight, but they still remain unaccounted for as four other kids fight for their lives in hospital

Rescue teams are continuing to search freezing waters for two children who are feared dead as four other kids fight for their lives after falling through ice on a lake. Four children were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition after being plucked from the water in Solihull, near Birmingham on Sunday (December 11).

The youngsters were in a state of cardiac arrest after they were rescued from Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst by brave members of the public and emergency workers at around 2.30pm. Two other children believed to have also fallen in are feared dead due to their age, the temperature of the water and the length of time spent in it.

Rescuers spent overnight searching for the missing youngsters but they still remain unaccounted for this morning (Monday, December 12). Two victims, said to be under 12, are understood to have been playing on the ice when it cracked and gave way beneath them, causing them to plunge into the water.

Several of their friends then reportedly ran onto the lake in a bid to help before falling in themselves. Two of the children were taken to Birmingham’s Heartlands Hospital and two to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said there had been no updates about their condition this morning. West Midlands Fire Service chief Richard Stanton said last night that it was now a ‘recovery, rather than rescue’ mission.

He said: "When the fire service arrived on scene we were made aware that there were up to six people potentially in the water. After rescuing the four children we are continuing search and rescue operations in the whole lake to confirm whether there are any more in the water.

"The specialist medical advice we have been given is that given the temperature, the age of those believed to have entered the water, and the time they have been there, that this would no longer be a search and rescue operation."

Nearby, St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School is shut this morning. A spokesperson for the school said: “School will be closed for pupils due to the incident at Babbs Mill. Please keep all those affected in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Babbs Mill Lake where approximately six children have fallen through the ice at a Solihull beauty spot.

Local MP Saqib Bhatti wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the whole community and I pray for all those that are affected. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said they sent five ambulances, four paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team,to the scene. They also sent a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, West Midlands Care Team, a critical care car and three critical care paramedics from Midlands Air Ambulance.

A WMAS spokesman said: “After being rescued, the four children were immediately assessed and actively treated at the scene by ambulance staff. All four were taken on blue lights to hospital, each with an enhanced care team travelling with the ambulance crew, with treatment ongoing.

Emergency crews at Babbs Mill Lake.

“Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and two to Heartlands Hospital. All four children were said to be in a critical condition on arrival.

“The Hazardous Area Response Team continued to work with colleagues from police and fire at the scene until around 6.30pm to ascertain if there was anyone else in the water. Ambulance resources have now stood down.”

A huge number of paramedics, police officers and firefighters remain on scene, with vehicles lining nearby streets, Fordbridge Road and Stonebridge Crescent.