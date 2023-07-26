Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Register
Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:09 BST

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, it has been reported. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17. In her final social media post, the star tweeted a picture of her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Sinead was born in Dublin on December 8 1966. She rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, and she became a household name in 1990 thanks to her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’.

    The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards.

    Following her rise to fame, the star claimed she started having mental health issues because her mother physically and sexually abused her as a child. O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat. However, she continued to perform under the name Sinead O’Connor.

