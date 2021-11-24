Sing your dialect: What is it, how can I access it and who is involved?

The first ‘Sing your Dialect’ set Twitter on fire, but when will the next chance to join the space be?

Have you ever wanted to proudly sing your favourite song in your own accent, whether that be Glaswegian or otherwise?

If so, a new phenomenon has gripped Twitter thanks to the social media platform’s new ‘Spaces’ feature could be just the thing for you.

What is a Twitter Space?

First and foremost, to get into the ‘Sing your Dialect space, you’ll need to know what a ‘Space’ is.

It’s a relatively new concept for Twitter, but it is already being used by thousands of users across the world.

A Twitter space is essentially an area where live audio conversation can take place.

The host of the space can allow other users to join and contribute to the conversation.

The spaces section can be accessed by clicking on the symbol in the dead centre of the app home page. There, you can search for a space or you can start your own.

What is ‘Sing your Dialect’?

‘Sing your dialect’, a space created by one Twitter user, invited people from all around the world to sing their favourite song in their own dialect/ accent.

You can enter the space, request to speak, and then once selected you can sing a song of your choice.

Jacob, whose Twitter handle is @jacobbmc2 and is from Manchester, was responsible for the space and on Monday evening the audience peaked at 50,000 Twitter users ranging from top celebrities to accounts with only a few followers.

The sheer number of people in the space caused Jacob’s phone to crash, but the space took Twitter by storm.

Big names such as singer Shakira, England footballer Declan Rice and WWE star John Cena were in the space at one point, and even the official accounts of several football clubs, including League One side Shrewsbury Town, jumped in to get involved.

When did this happen and will there be more?

The first big ‘Sing your Dialect’ space took place earlier this week but fear not, ideas man Jacob has said that there should be more on the way, so make sure to stay tuned!