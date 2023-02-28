Scams currently doing the rounds include the infamous ‘hi mum’ text and fake social media giveaways, as scammers target vulnerable people amid the cost of living crisis.

People are being warned of a number of money scams currently circulating across the country - resulting in many losing thousands. Over 40 million people living in the UK were targeted by scammers in the first half of 2022, with this number expected to have risen further as the cost of living crisis deepens.

This is because scammers have discovered new ways to target people who are struggling more than ever amid rising living costs. Scams include the infamous “hi mum” text, which targets concerned parents.

Fake concert tickets, social media giveaways and fake energy rebates have also been doing the rounds. But consumer experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have revealed the red flags of six money-making scams to prevent households from losing their hard-earned cash to criminals.

John Stirzaker from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “It’s shocking how many Brits have been approached by scammers in the last year and it’s likely this will rise even more in the next year. We urge everyone who has been approached by a scammer to report the incident to Action Fraud and to ring up the bank straight away if any financial transactions were involved, so they’re aware of the situation.”

Six potential scams to be aware of at the moment

The “Hi Mum”

If you’ve received a text saying “Hi Mum, my phone is broken, I need to buy a new one” there’s a high chance it’s a scammer attempting to con you out of money. The scammer will then try using your social media to try and find out personal information about you as well as putting kisses on the end of texts to make it seem genuine. If you are worried that it is actually your child messaging, you should try getting in contact with them or someone they may be with first.

Fake concert tickets

With stars such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Madonna recently announcing their tour dates, many “sellers” on social media have been taking advantage of the in-demand shows by selling fake tickets with a hefty price tag. If their social media page has few images, or if they’re trying to make you send money to a bank account with a different name, it’s probably a scammer.

Giveaway scams

People who have entered social media giveaways have experienced fake profile pages attempting to contact them to collect their prize as a way to get entrants to reveal personal information. Only accept messages and prizes from the original account where you entered the giveaway.

Premium phone call charges

If you’re searching online for tech support or customer service numbers, make sure to double-check if they’re legitimate by visiting the website of the company you’re trying to reach, otherwise, it can result in a costly phone bill. Premium charges over £600 can be added to your account for spending less than a minute on the phone, even if the person at the other end seems authentic.

Free items from promoters

While many official brands often hand out giveaways on social media, there’s a rising amount of fake promoters who message to say they’re offering free clothes or items so they can get details of your address. This information is used along with your social media information to clone bank accounts or fake passports.

Fake energy bills rebate