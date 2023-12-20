The horrifying smash happened as the woman pushed her tot in a buggy near a zebra crossing

A mum managed to pull her two-year-old daughter to safety seconds before her pram was crushed underneath a car in a heart-stopping crash captured on CCTV. Shop workers revealed how they rushed to help the mother and toddler who cheated death in the shocking near-miss in Olton, Solihull, West Midlands.

Dramatic footage shows the pair narrowly avoiding being killed by the vehicle after a woman crashed into a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement into their path. Seconds later, the mum can be seen miraculously walking away from the car hugging her daughter and sitting down on a chair outside a nearby restaurant.

The horrifying smash happened as the woman pushed her tot in a buggy near a zebra crossing at around 4pm on Saturday (December 16). Staff from nearby businesses who rushed to the mum and daughter's aid revealed how the pram became trapped under the car while the girl somehow escaped.

CCTV capturing the dramatic moment a mum managed to pull her two-year-old daughter to safety seconds before her pram was crushed underneath a car in a heart-stopping crash (SWNS)

They also told how the female driver was ejected out of the boot of the vehicle by the impact but she also suffered 'non-life-threatening injuries'. One employee at a local shop, who didn't want to be named, said: "One of our employees from the business helped the driver, her face was bleeding.

"She was confused and she had to come out of the boot. The pram ended up under the vehicle. We've never seen anything like this happen on the road. We were in the back, we didn't even see it. A customer came in and said 'did you see what happened?"'

Another worker from a nearby business, who also wished to remain anonymous, added: "I do not know how they were not killed or more seriously hurt. The girl injured her leg and the mum was traumatised as you can imagine. She must have acted on mother's instinct.

The scene after the incident (SWNS)

"How the pram has ended up under the vehicle without the child in it, when she was pushing her along in it, is a miracle really. They were just a split second from it being a lot worse. The driver is very lucky as well. We were told it was a disability transport vehicle. The driver was very shook up too - it could have easily been a fatal."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "“We were called at 4.11pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Warwick Road, Solihull. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman and child who were pedestrians and a woman who was the driver of the car. The driver of the car and the child were assessed and had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver received treatment from ambulance staff and both were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

"A woman who was a pedestrian was assessed and had minor injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff and did not require further treatment and was discharged at the scene.”

