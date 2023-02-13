Stacey Solomon revealed on Instagram she had given birth to her fifth child - a baby girl - at her family home on February 11, 2023.

In a message to her 5.5 million followers on Instagram on Monday evening, Solomon revealed her newborn daughter’s name was Belle, describing her as both “beautiful” and “delicate”. Solomon wrote: “Belle 🥀 Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world. And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

The name Belle comes from Disney movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The “connection” between newborn Belle and her older sister Rose is from the same movie. An enchanted red flower comes to symbolise the curse placed upon the Beast in the Disney fairytale.

Solomon met now husband and former EastEnders actor, Joe Swash, 41, when she appeared on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2010. Solomon went on to win the series. The couple have two other children together and got married in 2022.