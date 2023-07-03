Register
Starbucks aims to ‘capture’ nostalgic summer flavours with the new beverages

Chelsie Sewell
Published 3rd Jul 2023

Starbucks has launched two brand new drinks inspired by nostalgic summer flavours. The coffee-shop favourite has introduced the Chocolatey Wafflecone Coffee Frappuccino® blended beverage and Strawberry Wafflecone Crème Frappuccino® blended beverage to give fans a ‘real essence’ of summer.

Coffee and chocolate are the perfect duo so why not try them together in the new Chocolatey Wafflecone Frappuccino® blended beverage. It brings together a coffee base with a mouth-watering mocha sauce, before adding wafflecone flavouring and finished with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of crunchy wafflecone topping.

If fruity flavours are your thing, try the Strawberry Wafflecone Crème Frappuccino® blended beverage. This British summer time classic takes strawberry sauce and pairs it with our crème Frappuccino® base and a delicate waffle biscuit flavour.

    Topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of wafflecone topping, this fruity sensation is a symphony of summer flavours, and an innovative twist on the classic summer combo of strawberries & cream.

    However, both drinks will only be available for a limited time so if you want to try them, get in quick. The new drinks will be available from July 6 in stores and on delivery apps.

