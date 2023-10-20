Storm Babet has destroyed homes and claimed three lives

Members of the public reported that the man had gone under the water, which came from a brook in Cleobury Mortimer and entered a road surface near Furnace Mill Fishery shortly before 10.40am today (Friday). Emergency service crews attended but the man was sadly found dead around two hours later.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly attended but sadly he was found deceased at around 12.35pm. Whilst formal identification hasn’t yet taken place the family of a local man in his 60s have been informed and are being supported by officers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident at 10.42am, and sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene. A spokesman said: “When ambulance crews arrived on scene they quickly began working with fire and police colleagues to try and find the man, who was reported to have gone under the water by a member of the public. Following a thorough search and rescue operation, the man was rescued from the water. However, sadly it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”