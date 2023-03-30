Greg Davies and Alex Horne will be joined in the studio by five new celebrity faces

Taskmaster fans can rejoice as the hit Channel 4 series is back with a batch of new celebrity contestants taking on hilarious and bizzare challenges. In its 15th season, viewers will see the return of hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne as they put five famous faces through their paces in an attempt to find a worthy champion.

The popular show - which first aired on Dave in 2015 and later on Channel 4 since 2019 - has been won by the likes of Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan and Richard Herring. Last year, Davies came out victorious after he managed to beat off his competition.

Taskmaster has recently been renewed for three seasons meaning it will continue to air on our screens until 2026. The first episode in the new series will be shown this Thursday, March 30.

Who are the new celebrities taking part in the show?

Frankie Boyle

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle became widely known for being a panellist on Mock of the Week and hosting his own chat show Franie Boyle’s New World Order. As a regular viewer of the Taskmaster, Boyle expressed that he would religiously watch the show with his daughter.

“I watched it with my daughter. I thought about doing it a couple of series ago, and I asked my daughter what she thought about it, and she went, “You’re not jolly, you’re joyless” he said.

Ivo Graham

Similarly, comedian Ivo Graham, who is the youngest ever winner of the stand-up competition So You Think You’re Funny, is a dedicated fan of the series.

“It was so fun being with them all. It’s such a great group.I obviously love the show, and like so many shows it adapted really well, probably better than most, during the pandemic, but I was so pleased that we had a studio audience and that we were sat really near each other.”

Taskmaster season 15 contestants

Jenny Eclair

Asked on how she prepared for the show, Jenny, who is best-known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women, said: “I forgot to have a strategy. It would have been better if I had, I think. But a strategy should always be “take it slowly” whereas I just did everything like a bull in a china shop because I thought, “If I do it quick they might not notice I’ve done it wrong.”

Mae Martin

Comic Mae Martin is known for starring in the hit Netflix series Feel Good. In an interview ahead of his appearance, Martin has said that he’s a “big fan of tasks” and tried to “get on Taskmaster for years.”

“I’ve seen every episode, and I’m a big fan of tasks in general. I like problem solving; I spend most of my time in Escape Rooms. I wish that my life was just people giving me specific tasks to do. I like having choice and free will taken out of my life so I’ve been trying to get on Taskmaster for years. Every year, I literally begged them.”

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell is famous for role on the BBC comedy series, Ghosts. The comedian and actor has said that he was delighted to be asked to take part in the hit Channel 4 show.