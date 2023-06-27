A new study says that 70% of UK swifties could be left without tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

International Swifties were overjoyed when Taylor Swift finally announced more dates for her Eras tour. However, as the presale dates draw closer fans know All Too Well that they have The Great War ahead of them to get tickets for the highly anticipated show.

International fans watched from afar as disaster struck when US fans tried to get tickets and thousands were left without. There was such demand that the Ticketmaster site ended up crashing in 2022 for the North American tour, so fans know that getting their hands on Taylor Swift tickets is like finding gold dust.

In regards to the US Eras tour, Live Nation chairman, Greg Maffei, said “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” The ticket site recorded selling over two million tickets in one day as 14 million were onsite trying to checkout.

Looking into populations as a whole, the chances of scoring a ticket to the Edinburgh tour is where fans have the highest chance, with one show per 2.7 million residents as opposed to one show per 7.8 million residents in England. Swifties across the UK and Europe will be looking at which cities may be less popular to provide better chances of getting tickets, this could potentially make the chances of those in Scotland and England securing tickets even less.

Buzz Bingo revealed that, based on each stadium’s capacity across all confirmed shows, there are an estimated 750,076 tickets available for the tour, leaving over 2.1 million fans without tickets (75%). A predicted 2.9 million fans will be trying to obtain tickets in the UK, based on Ticketmaster data of how many people tried to get tickets to the 2023 tour in the US.

So, what are the capacities for the stadium’s Taylor Swift will play in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about which show you might have the best chance at bagging tickets for.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour dates

If applying this to the UK shows with the predicted total of 2.9 million fans trying to get tickets, the Eras Tour could potentially fill a total of 78 UK stadiums according to the average size. Taylor Swift could also fill:

Murrayfield Stadium 43 times

Anfield Stadium 54 times

Principality Stadium 39 times

Wembley Stadium 32 times

Taylor Swift is set to visit Edinburgh next summer for not one, but two massive outdoor gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium in June 2024. Photo: Getty

The UK dates and stadium capacity numbers confirmed are:

Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – June 7 and 8, 2024 (67,144 capacity and 134,288 seats available across all nights)

Liverpool, Anfield Stadium – June 14 and 15, 2024 (53,394 capacity and 106,788 seats available across all nights)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium – June 18, 2024 (74,500 capacity and 149,000 seats available across all nights)

London, Wembley Stadium – June 21 and 22, and August 16 and 17, 2024 (90,000 capacity and 360,000 seats available across all nights)

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20