Temperatures could reach 30C today as UK enjoys ‘mini-heatwave’

It's set to be a scorcher across the UK today (Photo: Shutterstock)

The UK could see temperatures reach up to 30C today as the warm start to September continues.

The Met Office said some areas were edging close to recording an official heatwave this week as pupils head back to school.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The areas that could see 30C temperatures

On Monday, the maximum UK temperature was logged at 28.9C in Larkhill, Wiltshire, closely followed by the 28.8C recorded at Santon Downham, Suffolk, and 28.7C at Middle Wallop in Hampshire.

In Wales, the highest temperature was 27.1C at Usk in Monmouthshire, while the mercury reached 24C at Fyvie Castle in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire and 22.2C at Ballywatticock in Northern Ireland.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said central and eastern England were the likely areas that could experience a maximum of 30C on Tuesday.

More widely across England and Wales, conditions will be in the mid-to-high 20s, while Scotland and Northern Ireland could see temperatures around 24C to 25C.

Mr Dewhurst said low pressure moving in from the south west on Wednesday makes it “less hot” in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, but “hot air” will remain in central and eastern England and Scotland, bringing highs of 26C to 29C.

When will the warm weather end?

He said: “We often get a warmer spell particularly early on in September.

“August was particularly cool… and cloudy, so this spell is the warmest spell of weather since July for the UK.”

September has already beaten this August’s highest temperature of 27.2C in the UK, which last happened in 2016.

The current warm weather follows the official end of summer, from a meteorological point of view, which is considered to be August 31.

However, temperatures are set to fall later in the week with an increased risk of some heavy showers.