Tesco recalls frozen food product over fear of contamination with 'unknown berry'

Tesco has recalled a brand of peas - here is how you can receive a full refund.

Tesco has recalled a brand of peas over fears of contamination.

The major supermarket chain is calling on all customers who have purchased Growers Harvest Garden Peas to return them, due to a possible contamination with an unknown berry, which may cause harm if consumed.

Tesco took social media to announce the recall, telling their customers to not consume the product, and that a full refund will be issued once the frozen food item is returned to the shop. No receipt is required for the refund.

18 batches of the 900g bags of Growers Harvest Garden Peas have been affected, with expiry dates between January 2024 to April 2024.

In the statement, Tesco apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.

The affected batches are 23196, 23197, 23198, 23199, 23200, 23237, 23238, 23239, 23240, 23256, 23257, 23258, 23259, 23260, 26261, 23275, 23276 and 23277.

The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.