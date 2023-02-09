Steve Smith said winning in India would be a bigger feat than Ashes victory against England

Australian batter Steve Smith has said that a series in India would be bigger than winning the Ashes in England. This comes as Australia begin a huge year of test cricket in India - just months ahead of the 2023 Ashes series in England.

Australia are currently ranked number one Test team in the world and will be looking to push on when they face first India and then England. It is set to be a significant year for the ‘big three’ of Australia, England and India with all three nations playing against each other.

Speaking to Cricket Australia , the former captain said: "It’s a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series.” Australia currently hold the Ashes after a 4-0 series win over England back in 2021-22.

However, series wins for Australia in England have been scarce. Australia have not won an Ashes series away from home since 2001.

Smith outlined the difficulty and importance of a series win in India. He added: "If we were able to top that mountain, that would be huge.I think if you can win in India, that’d be bigger than an Ashes series."

Australia batted first on day one of the first test in India and Smith scored 37 before being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Australia play four test matches in India before heading to England for the Ashes.

Australian captain Steve Smith looks on during day four of the Third Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground