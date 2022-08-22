You might want to consider these cars when looking for a cheap way to get to and from university

A Level results day has come and gone, and thousands of students will now be in the process of getting ready for university.

Although it may not be a top priority, having a car will be essential to many who are maybe moving away from home for the first time this September.

Getting a car on a student budget may look like a tough task, but data provided by ChooseMyCar.com has revealed the five cheapest cars for young adults to run.

ChooseMyCar.com looked at a purchase price of under £5,000, insurance group, tax costs and average miles per gallon when compiling its list of suitable cars.

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com , Nick Zapolski, said that for students and young adults, small and perfectly formed is the way forward: “This might not be a popular opinion among 17-21 year olds, but the reality is that first cars need to be small and not very powerful.

“Insurance costs can be prohibitive for young people, and with the price of fuel at all time highs, bigger engines are out of the question.

“Little cars have many advantages, and the lack of power might help some parents sleep easier at night!”

Top five cheapest cars to run if you’re a University student

The five cheapest cars to run according to the car buying service have been revealed and are listed below along with a comment from ChooseMyCar :

1 Citroen C1

A small car, but one that is eye-catching when it comes to the design. With a wide range of colours, you’ll stand out in any car park.

2 Toyota Aygo

The Aygo has been on the road, in sme form, since 2005. It is a fun car to drive, and won’t break the bank to keep running.

3 Hyundai i10

For 15 years, the Hyundai i10 has been a reliable and comfortable car to get around in, and for students in 2022 this still applies.

4 Skoda Citigo

This Skoda model has the best miles per gallon of any car on the list at 64 mpg. The Citigo was launched in 2011, and is available as a three or five-door hatchback.

5 Kia Picanto