The British Soap Awards is back bigger than ever this year. Here’s how you can vote for your favourites

The nominations for The British Soap Awards 2023 have been released as voting opens to the public. Soap stars are set to attend the glamorous red carpet event ahead of a night full of entertainment, with a number of actors set to take home top prizes for their on-screen achievements.

The exciting annual ceremony will see EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks winners awarded gongs under a list of categories from Best Young Performer, Best Leading performer and Villain of the year - among others.

Last year, Emmerdale came out victorious as they walked away with four awards, winning Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Best Dramatic Performance and Best Family categories.

As the awards show draws near, viewers now have the chance to choose their favourites through the soap awards’ website. The first round of voting will close on April 25 at 5pm while the second round opens on May 2 at 10am, and closes on June 2 at 5pm.

The nominations in full:

Villain of the Year:

Angus Castle-Doughty - Eric Foster, Hollyoaks

Aaron Thiara - Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

Laura White - Princess Buchanan, Doctors

Stephe Reid - Todd Boyce , Coronation Street

Best Young Performer:

Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

Jayden Fox - Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks

Lillia Tuner - Lily Slater, EastEnders

Huey Quinn - Kyle Winchester, Emmerdale

Best Leading Performer:

Charlotte Jordan - Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Ryan Prescott - Ryan Connor, Coronation Street

Elle Mulvaney - Amy Barlow, Coronation Street

Sair Khan - Alya Nazir, Coronation Street

Paddy Bever - Max Turner, Coronation Street

Ashley Rice - Sid Vere, Doctors

Adrian Lewis Morgan - Jimmi Clay, Doctors

Dex Lee - Bear Sylvester, Doctors

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh - Zara Carmichael, Doctors

Dido Miles - Emma Reid, Doctors

James Farrar - Zack Hudson, EastEnders

Diane Parish - Denise Fox, EastEnders

Danielle Harold - Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

Shona McGarty - Whitney Dean, EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick - Jay Brown, EastEnders

Michael Wildman - Al Chapman, Emmerdale

Lucy Pargeter - Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Dominic Brunt - Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Jeff Hordley - Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

Sally Dexter - Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

Ijaz Rana - Imran Maalik, Hollyoaks

Owen Warner - Romeo Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Anna Passey - Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks

Niamh Blackshaw - Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Richard Blackwood - Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

Best British Soap:

Emmerdale,

Eastenders

Hollyoaks

Doctors