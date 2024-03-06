I'll start to bring you some reaction to the Budget, firstly from the IPPR think tank. Harry Quilter-Pinner, director of policy and politics, said: “Today’s slash-and-crash budget put politics before the needs of the nation. No one believes that future cuts to day-to-day spending are possible, or that squeezing public investment further is sensible, yet the government chose to slash taxes today at the expense of crashing public services tomorrow.

"With the NHS, pensions, childcare and defense spending likely to be protected, future spending plans imply big cuts across other key public services. This isn’t fiscally responsible, economically desirable nor politically popular.

“The Chancellor has once again missed an opportunity to show that the government has a real plan to tackle the issues facing our nation. Growth remains low, people are struggling to pay the bills and our public services are crumbling.