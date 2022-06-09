The classic 70s and 80s films on VHS that are worth thousands of pounds

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Memorabilia collectors are buying major blockbusters on VHS - with some set to fetch up to £20,00.

An online auction of major movies from the 1970s and 80s has led to some huge offers for unopened video cassettes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we take a look at how much some of the VHS tapes are being valued at for the auction.

Most Popular

How much are they tapes going for?

An old tape of Back To The Future is set to fetch £20,000 (Image from Heritage Auctions)

An old tape of Back To The Future is set to fetch £20,000, while a 1984 release of Star Wars: A New Hope could make £17,000.

Rambo: First Blood may secure £12,000 for its owner.

Classic films such as Jaws, The Goonies, Ghostbusters and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of The Lost Ark are also in the top ten bids - with all of them set to fetch thousands of pounds.

During the era, people paid around £13 for a blockbuster film on VHS.

What was said?

For over 30 years, this was the main way to watch films at home, until DVD arrived in 1996.

By the late 2000s, VHS became redundant.

Now they're classics, fetching big prices if they are wrapped in their origibal cellophone.

Jim Carlson, of Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which is holding the sale, said: “They are artefacts, a piece of our history with these beautiful covers that transport us to the first time we could own a movie and watch it as much as we wanted.

“Finding still-sealed tapes is incredibly rare.”

Tom Wilson, 63, who played Biff Tannen in Back To The Future is selling a copy of the first Back To The Future box-set trilogy to leave the studio.

The time auction ends today (9 June).

He said: “The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable.”