The Future Way to Travel Britain and Ireland – By Foot, Wheels or Bike

A pioneering project is set to transform how people explore and move across Great Britain.

Slow Ways, a non-profit Community Interest Company, has already mapped more than 140,000 km of walking routes with the help of thousands of volunteers.

This community-built network connects every town and city in Great Britain – laying the groundwork for a new, inclusive era of active travel.

Now, Slow Ways is launching an ambitious crowdfunding campaign to create an innovative digital platform that will help millions of people plan journeys and enjoy outdoor experiences – whether they travel by foot, bike, wheelchair, on a horse, with a pushchair, or any combination in between.

Founded by explorer and former geography teacher Daniel Raven-Ellison, the organisation is committed to making active travel and time outdoors easier for everyone.

He said: “Slow Ways is a movement built by thousands of people who’ve contributed their time and local knowledge. We’ve connected Britain’s towns and cities with walking routes.

Now we want to take that further, to make it easier for everyone to find and follow routes that match their interests and needs”

The new platform will include a fully interactive website, mobile app, and mapping tool that will reveal routes in every part of Britain and Ireland, offering something for everyone – from long-distance adventures to quick, accessible local journeys.

In addition to enhancing its core walking network, Slow Ways will expand into Ireland and the Channel Islands, building new connections and linking more communities across borders. The platform will introduce special-interest routes to inspire different kinds of journeys – nature walks, heritage trails, family-friendly loops, and accessible routes specifically designed for wheelchair users and others with mobility needs.

One of the project’s most powerful new features will be its support for local organisations. Schools, local councils, charities, and community groups will be able to create and share bespoke routes tailored to their community’s interests and needs.

Whether it’s a school creating a nature trail for local families, or a heritage group mapping a walk through local landmarks, the platform will give these groups the tools to make their routes visible and accessible.

“Too many people miss out on active travel because they don’t know where to go or how to start,” said Raven-Ellison. “This new platform will change that, offering inclusive, reliable and inspiring options for anyone looking to explore and get about under their own steam.

"I love lots of the existing route navigation and wellbeing apps, they’re great – but they often leave out people with special-interests or important needs. We’ll do better than them on that, by enabling groups and organisations to share routes that they know their communities will enjoy and be able to trust.”

Once upgraded the new Slow Ways platform would include routes for walking, running, wheeling, cycling and horse-riding.

The crowdfunding campaign has already seen impressive early support, with nearly 1,000 backers and 25% of its initial £250,000 target raised.

Slow Ways hopes to raise £500,000 to fully develop the platform, expand the network with thousands of new routes, and continue working with communities across Britain and Ireland. Supporters can choose from a range of rewards, including lifetime memberships and the chance to sponsor a specific village, town, or city.

“This is about making it easier for everyone to enjoy being outdoors and connect with the places around them,” said Raven-Ellison.

“We’re building something big together, and we’d love your support to make it happen. Small and large donations will help. Just showing your support will make a genuine difference.”

The campaign runs until July 31. To find out more and support the project, visit: Slow Ways on Crowdfunder.