The ‘crime of the century’ is being made into a brand new BBC One series called The Gold. The six-part series is inspired by a true story, following six men who inadvertently stumbled upon gold bullion worth £26m.
The new show - written by Neil Forsyth and directed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough - is based on extensive research and interviews with people involved in the event. Paddingtons Hugh Boneville plays a trustworthy police officer called Brian Boyce and Jack Lowden, Sean Harris and Tom Cullen all star as members of the gang.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC One show The Gold including plot and entire cast.
What is the Brink’s-Mat robbery?
Known as the biggest theft in world history at the time, the robbery saw six men break into Brink’s-Mat security depot on November 16, 1983. The group - who were armed - planned on stealing £1 million worth of foreign currency but inadvertently stumbled upon gold bullion valued at £26 million.
The thieves escaped with the gold after coaxing the vault’s combination numbers from security staff who turned up for their Saturday shift at the warehouse. However, 15 minutes after the six men escaped, a member of staff who had been handcuffed to the table, escaped and managed to alert the police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Gold entire cast
- Brian Boyce – Hugh Bonneville
- Nikki Jennings – Charlotte Spencer
- Tony Brightwell – Emun Elliott
- Kenneth Noye – Jack Lowden
- Edwyn Cooper – Dominic Cooper
- John Palmer – Tom Cullen
- Marnie Palmer – Stefanie Martini
- Gordon Parry – Sean Harris
- Micky McAvoy – Adam Nagaitis
- Archie Osbourne – Daniel Ings
- Isabelle Cooper – Ruth Bradley
- Brenda Noye – Nichola Burley
- Sienna Rose – Ellora Torchia
- Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart – Peter Davison
- CS Cath McClean – Amanda Drew
- AI – Anil Desai
- DCI John Fordham – Hadley Fraser
- DI Neville Carter – Sean Gilder
- Jackie McAvoy – Lily Knight
- Garth Chappell – Robin Laing
- Jeannie Savage – Dorothy Atkinson
- Neil Murphy – Chris Coghill
- Matteo Constantino – Vernon Dobcheff
- Max Goodman – Paul Thornley
- Brian Reader – James Nelson Joyce
- Kathleen Meacock – Sophia La Porta
- Freemason Julian – Martin Carroll
- Santiago – Anton Antoniadis
- Senesie – Deenie Davies
- Billy Jennings – Danny Webb
- Brian Robinson – Frankie Wilson
- Harry Bowman – Silas Carson
How to watch The Gold
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Gold is set to premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, February 12. After that, episodes will be shown weekly at the same time.
The hour-long episodes will appear on BBC iPlayer after airing on TV.