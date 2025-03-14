The nation braces for the ‘St Patrick’s Day sickie’ surge as 22% admit they won’t make it to work

St Patrick’s Day is perhaps best known for two things – a good pint (or two!) of Guinness and a good time. As the nation gears up to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint, a new survey by O’Neill’s reveals what really happens the morning after, leaving bosses bracing themselves for a surge in sickies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Neill's, the UK’s favourite Irish pub, conducted a survey with more than 2,000* participants to uncover the shockingly hilarious truths about those post-celebration plans.

Most Popular

Turning St Patrick’s Day into an entire weekend of Irish celebrations in the lead-up to the biggest St Patrick’s Day party of the year, O’Neill’s pubs across the UK are gearing up for a week of entertainment, plenty of Guinness and unmissable deals – including app-exclusive offers of £2 pints of Guinness, 2-4-1 Baby Guinness and a complimentary Dublin Mule with your order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so much to celebrate, it’s no surprise that 1 in 5 (22%) of respondents already resigned to or on the fence about calling in sick rather than brave the office, a whopping half (50%) of these claim they are bold enough to tell their bosses the cold, hard – but undeniable – truth, that they are simply experiencing the worthwhile effects of celebrating “an important cultural day”.

A whopping 22% are on the fence about making it to work

Meanwhile, other revellers have gotten a little more creative with their excuses – alongside the traditional “my dog was sick” and “my grandma died for the fourth time”, O’Neill’s revealed some of the most outrageous reasons.

One of the most commonly shared answers was people forgetting which day it was, or forgetting the way to the office – a true sign of a good night! Other excuses included: uncrossable puddles, shoes being left on taxi roofs, spacecraft landing on the driveway and birdfeeders crashing through windows.

Roisin Sherriff, Marketing Manager at O’Neill’s, said: “St Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of the year for us – and most of our guests. With live entertainment, good craic and even better Guinness it’s a celebration you don’t want to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St Patrick’s might be on a Monday this year, but we know that won’t stop people having a good time! We’re here to provide the pints and the fun – and the inspiration for those morning after excuses!”

Over quarter of those surveyed plan to stay in bed all day post celebrating

Keen to know how people will be nursing their hangover while you’re grafting away? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that over a quarter (27%) are certain they won’t be able to climb out of their beds and 23% will spend the day full of regret (most likely a short-lived feeling until they are next presented with a pint of the black stuff!).

A braver portion of the population, 24% of people are already planning on curing themselves with a good old Irish breakfast – and where better than heading back to O’Neill’s, the place it all started. A true full-circle celebration!

To find your nearest O’Neill’s St Patrick’s Day party (and reserve that spot for that morning-after breakfast), visit www.oneills.co.uk