Five of the best campsites in Scotland you can visit this summer, according to The Times.

Camping enthusiasts are in for a treat this summer, as some of the best campsites in Scotland have been revealed. According to The Times, the top spots for camping in the wild include Sango Sands in Highland , which will surely offer you a peaceful trip with no noisy neighbours.

Camping in the woods also means you will get a chance to be at one with nature and to appreciate the quiet and the space all to yourself - as you will be able to completely disconnect and relax and spend some time in the wilderness to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

While choosing your own destination and exploring remote areas is up to you, finding the ideal camping place may be as difficult. But don’t worry as The Times has listed some of the greatest Scotland camping spots you can visit alone, with friends, or with your loved ones.

5 best campsites in Scotland revealed

Sango Sands, Highland

This cliff top campground is just above a beautiful half-mile sweep of bone-white beach, with nothing between you and the Faroe Islands save the occasional passing whale or dolphin. Bring your boots since there are cracks leading west to Faraid Head and east to Smoo Cave.

Beinglas Farm Campsite, Stirling

There are basic camping barns, but this is an old-school park for old-school campers - no caravans or static houses here. The riverside campground is located just north of Loch Lomond, at the foot of Ben Glas (1,103m), and is directly on the West Highland Way. Best of all, it’s only a short walk across the River Falloch and down the road from the Drovers Inn, a well-known rambler’s haven.

Camusdarach, Highland

Parents will appreciate the eco-friendly reed bed waste treatment system, kids will enjoy the free wi-fi, and everyone will enjoy waking up next to the stunning Silver Sands of Morar, a series of white-sand beaches that look out over turquoise shallows to the isles of Rum, Eigg, Muck, and Canna.

Greenhillock, Angus

If you hate noisy neighbours then this is perfect for you. This caravan-free campsite between Forfar and Arbroath has just 30 tent pitches dotted discreetly about a five-acre wildflower meadow, with eight adults-only pitches tucked away in the North Paddock. Each pitch has its own fire pit (so bring marshmallows), nature trails meander through wild grasses and a magical copse to ponds with wooden platforms at the edges. Hobbit houses sleep five and six.

Ace Hideaways, Moray

Adrenaline junkies should choose this tranquil woodland campground near the entrance of the Moray Firth since it is only half a mile from the River Findhorn, where they can go rafting, cliff jumping, kayaking, and canyoning. Stay in a bell tent or shepherd’s hut, both of which have wood-burning stoves, or choose to camp on one of the five woodland tent pitches (campfires are permitted).