The top 10 Dad cringe list – including bad ‘Dad jokes’ and ‘Dad dancing’

Embarrassing dads make an average of 22 faux-pas during a typical week-long family holiday - by telling bad jokes, snoring by the pool and cringeworthy dancing.

A study of 1,000 teenagers found fathers also leave them red-faced by wearing socks with sandals, complaining loudly, causing frisbee accidents and constantly taking photos.

And 54 per cent said their dad embarrasses them on holiday.

Other ways they cause embarrassment include wearing inappropriate clothing for their age, being greedy at the buffet, using selfie sticks and getting up early to reserve the best sun loungers.

The study was commissioned by easyJet Holidays, which has launched an in-hotel 'Dad’s Club' in the Spanish hotspot of Benalmádena.

Taking place on 24th and 25th August, at Hotel World Polynesia on the Costa del Sol, the club hopes to provide some cringe-free respite for teens, as well as a safe space for gaffe-prone dads to connect with their kind without being judged.

Comedian Omid Djalili and self-confessed embarrassing parent, who stars in the Dad’s Club promo video, said: “It’s a rite of passage for us Dads to embarrass our kids. It comes with the job.

"So, I’m very proud to have teamed up with easyJet Holidays to unveil a new club JUST for Dads.

"A safe space to learn how to throw a frisbee, dance without pulling a muscle and crafting brilliant jokes for the 21st century.”

The study also found 24 per cent of teens have even tried getting out of a holiday to avoid these cringe-worthy moments.

While 43 per cent can’t remember a holiday without a humiliating moment caused by their father.

But when polling the dads themselves, 53 per cent claimed they think they are ‘cool’ on holiday.

Although 34 per cent admitted to purposely humiliating their kids – and 49 per cent believe it’s their duty to do this while on holiday.

And only eight per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, consider themselves ‘very embarrassing’.

Sarah Ockwell-Smith, a parenting expert who is working with the brand, said: “Holidays are a perfect time to reconnect with teens, but sometimes all the extra time spent together can cause friction.

“Not to mention the excitement and freedom of holiday-mode causing some pretty cringey (according to the kids) behaviour, which can lead to embarrassment.

"Disco dancing, air guitar and socks and sandals? Definite trigger points."

The research also found foreign beach holidays (51 per cent) top the list of vacation types where ‘dadbarrassment’ is most likely to occur, followed by staycations (29 per cent) and city breaks (22 per cent).

And 44 per cent of dads would like to attend a 'dads' club'.

Matt Callaghan, customer director at easyJet Holidays, which has released a video showcasing the activities on offer at the ‘school of cool’, including complimentary dad dancing lessons, frisbee and air guitar tuition and a joke workshop, said: “Evidently, embarrassment is a part of the holiday package when Dad's around.

"At Dad’s Club our customers will get a unique opportunity to hone their cool skills while making new friends and memories to last a lifetime.

"But remember, cringe-worthy or not, we love our Dads to bits.”

The top 20 Dad cringe list