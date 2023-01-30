The Who has announced that they will be returning to the stage for their first UK tour in six years - here’s how you can get tickets

The Who has announced their first UK tour in six years, with a special guest set to join them at most of their upcoming gigs. This will be the band’s first show in Edinburgh for over 40 years and their first show in Derby since 1966.

The tour will see The Who performing with a full orchestra each night and follow last year’s highly acclaimed ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour of the US, where the band shared the stage with some of the finest orchestras in America.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years. On the upcoming tour, they will be joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell for most of the dates.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey. The musician said: “Having not toured the UK for six years it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show which with the addition of an orchestra takes our music to new heights.”

But when will the tour take place and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Full list of dates for The Who With Orchestra 2023 tour

July 6 - Sewell Group Craven Park Hull*

July 8 - Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh

July 9 - Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh

July 12 - The O2 London

July 14 - The Incora County Ground Derby*

July 16 - Badminton Estate Bristol*

July 19 - Seat Unique Riverside Durham*

July 21 - Totally Wicked Stadium St Helens*

July 23 - The 1st Central County Ground Brighton*

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will join The Who on dates marked with *. Alongside the tour, The Who has announced new album The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley , which will be released on March 31.

How to get tickets to The Who with Orchestra 2023 tour

General tickets for The Who with Orchestra will go live on February 3 at 10am.The Who fan club presale will begin on February 1 at 10am and run until 10am on February 3.

