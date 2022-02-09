There is a correlation between Brits' favourite pizza topping and what they find attractive in a prospective partner

A poll of 2,000 UK adults found that those who would go for someone with blonde hair - such as Margot Robbie or Ryan Reynolds - tend to be fans of pepperoni pizzas.

While admirers of those with black hair, such as Idris Elba, would be the perfect date for those with a penchant for tuna on pizza, meat feast fans prefer redheads like Ed Sheeran and Emma Stone.

Commissioned by Domino's, which is offering a special Valentine's Day only deal, the study found 55 per cent would opt for pizza on at least one of their first three dates.

And a fifth are planning to enjoy a few slices this Valentine’s Day.

Dom Juan, ‘Pizza-in-Chief’ at Domino’s, said: “Our research proves there’s a strong link between dough and dating.

“But anyone searching for true love knows how tricky those first few dates can be, so we’ve done the hard work for you.

“All you now need is to ask them the one delicious, doughy question… what’s your favourite pizza?

“Let’s be honest, pizza is and always will be love at first slice.”

Food is important in a relationship

The study found six in 10 believe the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, with 55 per cent claiming a shared love of food is something they look for in a partner.

And for one in 10, finding someone who is specifically a fan of pizza is so important to them they’ve mentioned the classic Italian dish on their online dating profile.

While this form of food appears to be safe option on a date, some of those polled are particular about potential partners’ pizza preferences.

Of those polled, 15 per cent claim they wouldn’t date someone who ate pizza with a knife and fork.

More than one in six (15 per cent) wouldn’t go out with someone who leaves the crusts, and 17 per cent would be put off by someone who likes pineapple on their pizza.

While 21 per cent and 23 per cent feel the same respectively about those who go for tuna and anchovies as toppings.

Carried out through OnePoll, the study found those polled are also particular about sharing a pizza or having one all to themselves, but there isn’t a common consensus.

Almost four in 10 (39 per cent) be fine sharing but 35 per cent would not be keen.