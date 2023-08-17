These are the top 10 selfie capitals of the UK

The selfie capitals of the UK are Belfast, Edinburgh and London, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed those in the Northern Irish capital take 814pictures of themselves a year – more than double the national average of 361.

Edinburgh followed close behind in second place with an average of 745 selfies taken each year, while London came third with its residents snapping 515 photos.

Glasgow and Cardiff rounded up the top five with 456 and 398 selfies a year respectively.

However, at the other end of the table, those in Sheffield add just 135 pictures of themselves to their camera roll each year – less than three photos a week.

Liverpool (150 photos a year), Manchester (168 photos a year) and Leeds (197 photos a year) are also well below the national average.

The study, carried out by Samsung, also found the average UK adult takes around seven selfies a week, with an average of 133 currently sat in their camera roll.

And nearly one in 10 (nine per cent) admit they have more photos of themselves on their phone than they do of their friends or family.

The 'perfect' snap

While 11 per cent admit they take more selfies than pictures of anything else.

But it often takes more than one take to get the perfect shot, with an average of five pictures taken before settling on the best one.

As a result, the average adult likes just a fifth (19 per cent) of the selfies they take.

It also emerged 16 per cent prefer taking their own photo rather than entrusting someone else, so they can control of the angle (50 per cent), take as many shots as they want (49 per cent) and can show their best side (45 per cent).

But the study, carried out via OnePoll, revealed that the huge number of selfies means 48 per cent feel it’s about time their camera roll went through a ‘spring clean’.

The study, carried out by Samsung, was launched to mark a nationwide competition which gives the public the chance to win £500,000.

To win, snappers need to head into a participating store and take a selfie on the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5.

Annika Bizon, of Samsung, said: “What makes the ‘perfect selfie’ is different for everyone, but capturing the special moments along the way quickly shines light on what is really important and with our new foldable range it couldn’t be easier.”

