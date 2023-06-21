A woman was left horrified after Toby Carvery gave her clingfilm to wrap up her leftover Sunday roast, she claims.

Trinity Martin, 18, and three family members went to Toby Carvery at the Maes Knoll branch in Bristol on Sunday (June 18). They asked for a box to take away their leftovers and she claims they were told they couldn’t have one - and were given cling film instead.

The family left with a "vile" cling film wrapped roast - which they ended up throwing in the bin when they arrived home. Trinity, a trainee lash technician from Knowle Park, Bristol, said: "It looked vile. We were very shocked. We were laughing because everyone around us was giving weird looks.

"We thought the waitress was joking at first but she wasn’t. We brought it home because we didn’t want to be rude, but we didn’t actually eat it because it looked gross."

